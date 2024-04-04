Open Menu

Kazakhstan Agrees To Enhance Economic, Trade Ties With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday and agreed to enhance bilateral economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The meeting focused on strategies to increase the trade volume between the two nations, said a press release issued here.

During the discussions, both the dignitaries deliberated on the establishment of road maps and improving connectivity to facilitate trade operations.

Jam Kamal recognized the significant potential for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, noting the positive developments observed in bilateral relations over the past two years.

Highlighting the contributions of companies like TCS and LNC in fostering economic ties, it was emphasized that collaborative efforts would be made to play crucial role in advancing trade activities.

Ambassador Kistafin expressed optimism about the forthcoming bilateral agreement, which is expected to further unlock the trade potential between the two countries.

He emphasized the vast opportunities in various sectors including agriculture, particularly in fruit sector like Kino and Mango, besides in the sector of Information Technology, culture, fashion industry, mining, logistics, construction, and energy.

Furthermore, the discussions also made on visa related matters and the challenge of illegal human trafficking, emphasising on addressing these issues through ensuring integrity of bilateral relations.

