UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan's GDP Grew 4.4% Year-on-Year In January-October - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:01 AM

Kazakhstan's GDP Grew 4.4% Year-on-Year in January-October - Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) SULTAN, November 12 (Sputnik) - The economy of Kazakhstan grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in January-October, the National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Tuesday.

"In January-October, GDP growth accelerated to 4.

4 percent," Dalenov said at a government meeting.

Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew 4.3 percent in January-September.

The country's authorities expected the full-year growth at 3.8 percent in their latest official forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Kazakhstan November Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

8 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

10 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

10 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.