Kazakhstan's GDP Grew 4.4% Year-on-Year In January-October - Economy Minister
Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:01 AM
NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) SULTAN, November 12 (Sputnik) - The economy of Kazakhstan grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in January-October, the National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Tuesday.
"In January-October, GDP growth accelerated to 4.
4 percent," Dalenov said at a government meeting.
Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew 4.3 percent in January-September.
The country's authorities expected the full-year growth at 3.8 percent in their latest official forecast.