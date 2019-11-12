NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) SULTAN, November 12 (Sputnik) - The economy of Kazakhstan grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in January-October, the National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Tuesday.

"In January-October, GDP growth accelerated to 4.

4 percent," Dalenov said at a government meeting.

Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew 4.3 percent in January-September.

The country's authorities expected the full-year growth at 3.8 percent in their latest official forecast.