Khushhali Bank introduces mobile banking on Android devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited would launch mobile banking app for android devices to enable customers avail banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic The bank's app comes with a number of valuable features including real-time access to deposit and loan account, transaction details and statement download facility, payment of credit card bills, utility bills, mobile top-up, post-paid bills, , government payments and Loan repayments, said a statement issued here.

The app would allow the customers to transfer funds between own accounts, to another Khushhali account and any other bank's account. SMS alerts for log-in, log-out and financial transactions, access to Branch Locator, requests for cheque-book and bankers cheque are also available on the app.

"The availability of our mobile app on Android devices aims to provide an easy and convenient banking experience to all customers without any delays," said President of the bank Ghalib Nishtar said.

He said, customers could now perform all sorts of transactional as well as non-transactional operations through the convenience of their homes, allowing them to practice social distancing at this time of need".

Earlier this year, the bank had introduced Khushhali Internet Banking for customer's safe and convenient access to financial facilities.