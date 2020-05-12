UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khushhali Bank Introduces Mobile Banking On Android Devices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

Khushhali Bank introduces mobile banking on Android devices

The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited would launch mobile banking app for android devices to enable customers avail banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic The bank's app comes with a number of valuable features including real-time access to deposit and loan account, transaction details and statement download facility, payment of credit card bills, utility bills, mobile top-up, post-paid bills, , government payments and Loan repayments, said a statement issued here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited would launch mobile banking app for android devices to enable customers avail banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic The bank's app comes with a number of valuable features including real-time access to deposit and loan account, transaction details and statement download facility, payment of credit card bills, utility bills, mobile top-up, post-paid bills, , government payments and Loan repayments, said a statement issued here.

The app would allow the customers to transfer funds between own accounts, to another Khushhali account and any other bank's account. SMS alerts for log-in, log-out and financial transactions, access to Branch Locator, requests for cheque-book and bankers cheque are also available on the app.

"The availability of our mobile app on Android devices aims to provide an easy and convenient banking experience to all customers without any delays," said President of the bank Ghalib Nishtar said.

He said, customers could now perform all sorts of transactional as well as non-transactional operations through the convenience of their homes, allowing them to practice social distancing at this time of need".

Earlier this year, the bank had introduced Khushhali Internet Banking for customer's safe and convenient access to financial facilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Internet Mobile Bank SMS All Government

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

36 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

16 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

26 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

26 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.