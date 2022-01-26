UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED

SHIPS BERTHED:

Osaka Container Ship

Talassa Container Ship

Kota Padang Cement

Hilda Rice

Stolt Sypress Tanker

Clemens Schulte Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Dalian Express

Tarlan

Pegasus 01

Kota Naluri

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Adamas I 26-01-2022

NS Stella 26-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Georgia M 26-01-2022 D/10965 Jet oil

Hyundai Colombo 26-01-2022 D/L Container

MSC Emily II 26-01-2022 D/L Container

Daedalus Leader 26-01-2022 D/2040 Vehicle

Scarbe 26-01-2022 L/55000 Clinkers

Ginga Leopard 27-01-2022 D/2000 Xylene

Swansea 27-01-2022 D/L Container

Kmtc Colombo 27-01-2022 D/L Container

Xin Chang Shu 27-01-2022 D/L Container

MSC Sky II 27-01-2022 D/L Container

Symi 27-01-2022 L/9000 Rice

Sino Trust 27-01-2022 D/19500 General Cargo

FZ Fortuna 27-01-2022 D/8322 General Cargo

MH Langoey 27-01-2022 L/2500 Ethanol

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 103,528 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,402 Metric Tons of export cargo and 60,126 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 25,964 7,315 33,279

Bulk Cargo ------- 788 788

Clinkers ------- 29,799 29,799

Dap 6,614 ------- 6,614

Cement -------- 5,3445,344

Rice ------- 156 156

Wheat 13,860 ------13,860

Yellow Soya Bean 5,438 ------ 5,438

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,250 ------ 8,250

>