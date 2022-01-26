KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Osaka Container Ship
Talassa Container Ship
Kota Padang Cement
Hilda Rice
Stolt Sypress Tanker
Clemens Schulte Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Dalian Express
Tarlan
Pegasus 01
Kota Naluri
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Adamas I 26-01-2022
NS Stella 26-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Georgia M 26-01-2022 D/10965 Jet oil
Hyundai Colombo 26-01-2022 D/L Container
MSC Emily II 26-01-2022 D/L Container
Daedalus Leader 26-01-2022 D/2040 Vehicle
Scarbe 26-01-2022 L/55000 Clinkers
Ginga Leopard 27-01-2022 D/2000 Xylene
Swansea 27-01-2022 D/L Container
Kmtc Colombo 27-01-2022 D/L Container
Xin Chang Shu 27-01-2022 D/L Container
MSC Sky II 27-01-2022 D/L Container
Symi 27-01-2022 L/9000 Rice
Sino Trust 27-01-2022 D/19500 General Cargo
FZ Fortuna 27-01-2022 D/8322 General Cargo
MH Langoey 27-01-2022 L/2500 Ethanol
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 103,528 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,402 Metric Tons of export cargo and 60,126 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 25,964 7,315 33,279
Bulk Cargo ------- 788 788
Clinkers ------- 29,799 29,799
Dap 6,614 ------- 6,614
Cement -------- 5,3445,344
Rice ------- 156 156
Wheat 13,860 ------13,860
Yellow Soya Bean 5,438 ------ 5,438
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,250 ------ 8,250