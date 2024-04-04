KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ever Ul Ysses Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Melatilde

Torm Evolve

Wide Alpha

MSC Heidi

Avigator

Xing Hai He

EXPECTED SAILING: date

SC Taipel 04-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

WAN HAI 612 04-04-2024 D/L Container

Express Rome 04-04-2024 D/L Container

Hanyu Camellia 05-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical

Stolt Island 05-04-2024 L/15000 Molases

Sehnazka 05-04-2024 L/8500 Molases

Maersk Florence 05-04-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Salween 05-04-2024 D/L Container

XIN Hong Kong 05-04-2024 D/L Container

Sounion Trader 05-04-2024 D/L Container

BBG Leader 05-04-2024 D/28599 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,327 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,332 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,995 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 46,805 35,513 82,318

B.Bulk Cargo 7,446 300 7,746

Clinkers ------ 5,787 5,787

Rice ------ 732 732

Wheat 13,169 ------- 13,169

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,575 ------- 44,575