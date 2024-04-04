KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Ul Ysses Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
MSC Melatilde
Torm Evolve
Wide Alpha
MSC Heidi
Avigator
Xing Hai He
EXPECTED SAILING: date
SC Taipel 04-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
WAN HAI 612 04-04-2024 D/L Container
Express Rome 04-04-2024 D/L Container
Hanyu Camellia 05-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical
Stolt Island 05-04-2024 L/15000 Molases
Sehnazka 05-04-2024 L/8500 Molases
Maersk Florence 05-04-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Salween 05-04-2024 D/L Container
XIN Hong Kong 05-04-2024 D/L Container
Sounion Trader 05-04-2024 D/L Container
BBG Leader 05-04-2024 D/28599 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,327 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,332 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,995 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 46,805 35,513 82,318
B.Bulk Cargo 7,446 300 7,746
Clinkers ------ 5,787 5,787
Rice ------ 732 732
Wheat 13,169 ------- 13,169
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,575 ------- 44,575
