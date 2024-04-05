KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Clean Thrasher Tanker
WAN HAI 612 Container Ship
Express Rome Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
SC Taipei
Arman 10
GSL Elizabeth
M.T Quetta
Ever Ul ysses
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Nil..
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Hanyu Camellia 05-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical
Sehnaz Ka 05-04-2024 L/8500 Molases
Sounion Trader 05-04-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Salweeen 05-04-2024 D/L Container
XIN Hong Kong 05-04-2024 D/L Container
ESL Zanzibar 05-04-2024 D/L Container
BBG Leader 05-04-2024 D/28599 General Cargo
Stolt Island 06-04-2024 L/15000 Molases
TG Taurus 06-04-2024 D/7000 Chemical
Navios Lapis 06-04-2024 D/L Container
Ever Utile 06-04-2024 D/L Container
Kumano 06-04-2024 L/15000 Mill Scale
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 95,623 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 23,380 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,243 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 26,184 23,087 49,271
Rice ------ 293 293
Wheat 14,946 ------- 14,946
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 31,113 ------- 31,113
APP/msq
