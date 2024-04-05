Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Clean Thrasher Tanker

WAN HAI 612 Container Ship

Express Rome Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

SC Taipei

Arman 10

GSL Elizabeth

M.T Quetta

Ever Ul ysses

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Nil..

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Hanyu Camellia 05-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical

Sehnaz Ka 05-04-2024 L/8500 Molases

Sounion Trader 05-04-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Salweeen 05-04-2024 D/L Container

XIN Hong Kong 05-04-2024 D/L Container

ESL Zanzibar 05-04-2024 D/L Container

BBG Leader 05-04-2024 D/28599 General Cargo

Stolt Island 06-04-2024 L/15000 Molases

TG Taurus 06-04-2024 D/7000 Chemical

Navios Lapis 06-04-2024 D/L Container

Ever Utile 06-04-2024 D/L Container

Kumano 06-04-2024 L/15000 Mill Scale

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 95,623 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 23,380 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,243 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 26,184 23,087 49,271

Rice ------ 293 293

Wheat 14,946 ------- 14,946

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 31,113 ------- 31,113

APP/msq

