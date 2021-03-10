UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 10 March 2021

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 10 march 2021

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Athina Carras Soya Bean Seeds Mozart Container Ship Al Rawdah Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Vancouver Ince Fortune Rainbow Island 88 Cma Cgm Racine Al Shaffiah EXPECTED SAILING: Nil EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Quetta 10/03/21 D/72000 Crude Oil Kmtc Colombo 10/03/21 D/L Container Songa Nuernberg 11/03/21 D/L Container Cosco Belgium 11/03/21 D/L Container X-Press Bardsey 11/03/21 D/L Container Diyala 11/03/21 D/L Container Mol Grandeur 11/03/21 D/L Container Evanthia 11/03/21 D/50936 Wheat CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 122,071 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,290 metric tons of export cargo and 73,781 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 27,929 30,690 58,619 Bulk Cargo 28,166 ------ 28,166 Clinkers ------ 15,000 15,000 Wheat 9,261 ------ 9,261 Oil/Liquid Cargo 8,425 2,600 11,025

