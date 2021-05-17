KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: BarbaraContainer ship Ital LiricaContainer ship Fu Rong SongGeneral cargo Sweet Lady IIIClinkers ShilingContainer ship Cosco NagoyaContainer ship M.T QuettaTanker APL NorwayContainer ship Pacific SophiaFertilizer SHIPS SAILED: Northern Discovery TS Singapore DM Condor APL Le Havre Ulanga Jag Lata Cosco Nagoya Michalaki.

EXPECTED SAILING: date Wan Hai 61317-05-2021 Fu Rong Song17-05-2021 Barbara17-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Noro17-05-2021D/L ContianerRiazeda Pvt. Ltd New Hunter17-05-2021D/41600 DapWma Shipcare Service Zi Jing Song17-05-2021D/4467 G.CCosco Shipping Lines SC Mercury18-05-2021D/2000 ChemicalAlpine Marine Services Paramita18-05-2021D/4000 Caustic SodaEastwind Shipping Xin Pu Dong18-05-2021D/L ContainerCosco Shipping Lines Cosco Europe18-05-2021D/L ContainerCosco Shipping Lines Oel Kedarnath18-05-2021D/L ContainerEastwind Shipping Diyala18-05-2021D/L ContainerX-Press Feeders Shipping Anka Sky18-05-2021L/69 General CargoGulf Maritimes Services Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 240,104 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 66,481 Metric Tons of export cargo and 173,623 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers112,68941,236153,925 Bulk Cargo 986 ----- 986 Clinkers-----24,84524,845 Oil/Liquid Cargo59,948 40060,348