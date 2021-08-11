KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Platinum Container Ship Global Glory Tanker Medi Hakata Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dedication M.T Shalamar FU Hai Al Mahboobah Hyundai Platinum EXPECTED SAILING: date Nil EXPECTED ARRIVAL: SC Hong Kong 11-08-2021D/13500 Chemical Onyx-1 11-08-2021D/L Container Nagoya Express11-08-2021D/L Container Caledonia 11-08-2021D/L Container Shiling 11-08-2021D/L Container X-Press Bardsey 11-08-2021D/L CONTAINER Amis Nature 11-08-2021L/55000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 98,404 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,668 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,736 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 37,232 9,073 46,305 BULK CARGO 1,305 ------ 1,305 BARITE LUMPS ----- 2,935 2,935 CLINKERS ----- 12,600 12,600 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,216 ------ 5,216 SUGAR 5,736 ------ 5,736 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 24,247 ------ 24,247