Kremlin Refutes Trump's Claims About Phone Talks Between Putin, Saudi Crown Prince

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Thursday US President Donald Trump's claims about a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Thursday US President Donald Trump's claims about a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump said earlier in the day that he had spoken to the crown prince, who had had a conversation with Putin on the oil prices.

"No. There was no such conversation," Peskov told Sputnik, when asked whether Putin had a phone conversation with bin Salman.

Putin told the Russian cabinet on Wednesday he was discussing the oil prices drop with the United States and partners from the OPEC.

