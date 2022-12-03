UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Oil Price Cap Unacceptable To Moscow

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Kremlin Says Oil Price Cap Unacceptable to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Russia will not accept the price cap imposed on Russian oil abroad, but will analyze it and decide how to operate under new circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

On Friday, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel.

The agreement reportedly provides for a review mechanism to keep the price cap at 5% below the market value. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia, which will enter into effect on December 5.

"We will not accept this ceiling. How will we organize the work? We will make a relevant announcement after an analysis, which will be done promptly," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow was anticipating the price cap and is now analyzing the situation, the spokesman said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Russia European Union Oil Price December Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

2 hours ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

2 hours ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

4 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

4 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

7 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.