Kremlin Slams Possible New US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 As Unfair Competition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:01 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Thursday Washington's possible new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian natural gas to Europe as an attempt of unfair competition through pressure on European businesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Thursday Washington's possible new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian natural gas to Europe as an attempt of unfair competition through pressure on European businesses.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the US was updating its public guidance to add the Nord Stream 2 and the second line of the TurkStream into the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

This means investment and other activities related to Russia's gas pipelines are now at risk of US sanctions.

"This is a continuation of the gross policy of introducing different restrictions, and putting the European businesses, including our companies, under tough pressure. Of course, this is nothing but a continuation of the unfair competition and an attempt to force Europeans to buy more expensive gas on less favorable conditions," Peskov told reporters.

