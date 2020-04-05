UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Warns Of Coming COVID-19 Economic Crisis, Says Preparation Needed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kremlin Warns of Coming COVID-19 Economic Crisis, Says Preparation Needed

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, April 5 (Sputnik) - The global economic crisis, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, is yet to manifest itself, and preparing for it will require a coordinated international effort, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Of course, we are aware that the world economic crisis that was triggered by the coronavirus, among other things, has yet to manifest itself. We need to prepare for this crisis, and, undoubtedly, coordination of anti-crisis measures by many states will be required, so a lot of work is ahead," Peskov said in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" weekly show on the Rossiya-1 tv channel.

According to the United Nations' estimates, the world economy might shrink up to 1 percent in 2020 because of the pandemic. The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said that even in the best-case scenario the world economy should not expect to grow more than 1.2 percent as opposed to 2.5 percent, as previously forecast. In the worst-case scenario, global output would contract by 0.9 percent.

The global toll of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded the landmark of one million cases and the death toll is close to 57,000, according to the Saturday update of the World Health Organization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Nations Vladimir Putin April Sunday 2020 TV Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court expands on activating tri ..

11 minutes ago

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with ..

56 minutes ago

Indian state of Goa launches mobile app to track q ..

56 minutes ago

Shams continues to make significant contribution t ..

56 minutes ago

CBUAE, financial authorities issue joint IFRS 9 gu ..

1 hour ago

Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.