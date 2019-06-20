UrduPoint.com
Large Oil Spill Found Near Finnish Shore In Baltic Sea - Coast Guard

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:28 PM

Large Oil Spill Found Near Finnish Shore in Baltic Sea - Coast Guard

A large oil spill has been discovered Thursday southwest of the Finnish island of Uto in the Baltic Sea, the Finnish Coast Guard said in a statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A large oil spill has been discovered Thursday southwest of the Finnish island of Uto in the Baltic Sea, the Finnish Coast Guard said in a statement.

"A considerable oil spillage was found in the Finnish territorial waters 40 kilometers [25 miles] southwest from Uto," the statement read.

The spill stretches for 9 miles and is 1,640 feet wide. The oil film is 0.4 inches thick in some places.

Coast Guard ships have been sent to the area to investigate the incident. They took oil samples and will check fuel of vessels that have recently passed through the area for matches.

