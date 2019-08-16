UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian PNB Banka To Be Shut Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:48 PM

Latvian PNB Banka to be shut down

European authorities have said Latvian bank PNB Banka will be shut down after determining that nothing could prevent it from failing

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ):European authorities have said Latvian bank PNB Banka will be shut down after determining that nothing could prevent it from failing.

PNB Banka, the sixth largest Latvian bank with 550 million euros ($610 million) in assets, "was failing or likely to fail" according to a statement by the European Central Bank (ECB) late Thursday.

The bank has been directly supervised by the ECB since May, and central bank officials decided its amount of available capital had deteriorated "to the point that the bank's assets were less than its liabilities".

The ECB then informed Europe's Single Resolution Board, which in turn determined "that resolution action is not necessary," and PNB Banka should be liquidated, an SRB statement said.

"The Latvian bank will be wound up under national law," SRB added.

The SRB was created in 2016 to deal with failing eurozone banks by spreading the cost of dismantling them across the zone's entire banking sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Europe Bank May 2016 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 502,300 cuse ..

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns unprovoked ..

1 hour ago

Weekly inflation up 1.23 percent

1 hour ago

Indonesian President Formally Offers to Parliament ..

1 hour ago

AEDB executes IA with MGEL for 50 MW wind power

1 hour ago

New Zealand level with Sri Lanka in first Test

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.