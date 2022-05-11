UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls West's Anti-Russian Sanctions Aggressive Policy Against World Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MUSCAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The West is pursuing an aggressive policy against the global economy by imposing sanctions against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"These bans just in one day destroyed the convenient, comfortable transport and logistics chains that have existed for many years, the possibilities of which, now, in fact, are blocked due to the Western position.

We believe that this is an absolutely aggressive policy in relation to the world economy, world trade, to all countries," Lavrov told a press conference during his visit to Oman.

The minister added that Russia's actions did not and cannot affect in any way the problems that the world is facing now, including global food issues, noting that it is the West's sanctions policy that is behind these problems.

