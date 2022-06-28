UrduPoint.com

LCCI For Clearing Stuck-up Import Containers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

LCCI for clearing stuck-up import containers

While appreciating ban on luxury items to control trade deficit, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir Tuesday urged the authorities concerned to clear the containers stuck at ports, as these are causing huge demurrage charges to importers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :While appreciating ban on luxury items to control trade deficit, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir Tuesday urged the authorities concerned to clear the containers stuck at ports, as these are causing huge demurrage charges to importers.

LCCI President told media here that though government took the decision to ban imports of luxury items in the larger interest of the local industry, therefore no detention charges should be charged as it was none of the fault of importers.

Mian Nauman Kabir urged the government that the import orders which had already been placed for the banned luxury items, should be cleared first and containers at ports should be released without demurrage to avoid huge loss to the importers.

He said that importers were bearing heavy loss on the containers which were stuck at the ports. He said that the government will have to clear the import orders already in place otherwise importers will suffer a huge setback because they will not be able to recover their payments already made to their exporting partners for the items on the banned list.

He said, "We have been approached by many of our member firms which are facing issues due to the implementation of SRO 598(I) 2022 dated 19th May 2022.

" The shipments of various commercial importers and traders which were originated before the issuance of the said SRO are stuck at the port. As a result, heavy demurrage/detention charges were being imposed by the port authorities, which was causing a lot of distress in the business community and escalating their cost of doing business.

"Ban on import of luxury items has been imposed to curtail the import bill and ultimately the mounting trade deficit. However, import orders already in place for these banned items must be allowed to get cleared," the LCCI president added.

He emphasised that it would be illegal to enforce the ban on the orders placed before the decision was taken by the government.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that business community appreciates the ban on non-essential luxury items in general; as it will save precious foreign exchange in the current time of crisis. But the business community also pinned its hopes on government.

The president said that keeping in view the scenario, the implementation period of this SRO should be extended and wave off the demurrage charges so that the members of business community whose shipments were in pipeline before the issuance of the SRO may not bear the extra cost.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Import Business May Media Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RCCI, CCP organised advocacy session on competitio ..

RCCI, CCP organised advocacy session on competition law

49 seconds ago
 Ex-Red Brigades member exiled in France says 'will ..

Ex-Red Brigades member exiled in France says 'will not die' in Italian jail

51 seconds ago
 Cabinet approves new visa regime for Afghan citize ..

Cabinet approves new visa regime for Afghan citizens

54 seconds ago
 CTP chalked out traffic plan for cattle markets es ..

CTP chalked out traffic plan for cattle markets established in Rwp

56 seconds ago
 Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation me ..

Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahb ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activ ..

Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.