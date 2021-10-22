UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of EU States Asking EU Commission To Study Gas Market Operation Amid Rising Prices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:30 AM

Leaders of EU States Asking EU Commission to Study Gas Market Operation Amid Rising Prices

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Leaders of the EU countries are asking the European Commission to study the operation of the gas market amid the increasing prices, the final document of the EU Energy Summit said.

"The European Council invites the Commission to study the functioning of the gas and electricity markets, as well as the EU ETS (Emissions Trading System) market, with the help of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)," the document posted by Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council head, said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Gas Market

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

3 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

3 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

3 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

3 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

5 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.