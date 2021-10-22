Leaders of EU States Asking EU Commission to Study Gas Market Operation Amid Rising Prices

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Leaders of the EU countries are asking the European Commission to study the operation of the gas market amid the increasing prices, the final document of the EU Energy Summit said.

"The European Council invites the Commission to study the functioning of the gas and electricity markets, as well as the EU ETS (Emissions Trading System) market, with the help of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)," the document posted by Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council head, said.