Leather Footwear Exports Witness 21.72% Increase

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Leather footwear exports, during the first eight months of the fiscal year of 2022-23, increased by 21.72 per cent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Leather footwear exports, during the first eight months of the fiscal year of 2022-23, increased by 21.72 per cent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Feb 23, leather footwear worth US$ 101,280,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 83,211,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of footwear increased by 19.99 per cent, worth US$ 124,473,000 as compared to exports of US$ 103,737,000 during the same period last year.

During the period under review, other footwear exports increased by 14.35 per cent, worth US$ 22,652,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 19,809,000 during the same period of last year.

