Leather Manufacturer Exports Increased Record 6.86%

Leather Manufacturer exports during seven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 6.86 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Leather Manufacturer exports during seven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 6.86 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 20-21, Leather Manufacturer worth US $ 340,445 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 318,601 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 1.23 per cent, worth US $ 177,883 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 175,725 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves increased by 12.11 per cent, worth US $ 152,739 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 136,245 thousand of same period of last year.

