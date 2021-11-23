UrduPoint.com

Likee Platform Says Will Set Up Subsidiary In Russia As Required By January 1

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:19 PM

Likee Platform Says Will Set Up Subsidiary in Russia as Required by January 1

Ekaterina Chukaeva - Likee is setting up a subsidiary in Russia and will complete it by January 1, as required by Russian law, the short video and sharing platform told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Ekaterina Chukaeva - Likee is setting up a subsidiary in Russia and will complete it by January 1, as required by Russian law, the short video and sharing platform told Sputnik.

On Monday, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor published a list of 13 foreign internet companies obligated to open representative offices in the country by January 1. The list includes Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Viber, Spotify, Likeme Pte. Ltd. (Likee), Discord, Pinterest and Twitch.

"As a responsible corporate citizen in Russia, we have been working with Roskomnadzor and earlier this year we registered as a social media operating in Russia. We are now setting up our subsidiary in the Russian Federation and will complete in time as is required by the law," Likee, owned by Singaporean tech firm BIGO Technology and whose parent company is China's JOYY Inc.

, said.

Likee will continue to work with Roskomnadzor and fulfill the legal requirements, the company added.

In addition to the requirement to establish a branch, representative office or Russian legal entity for foreign persons from January 1 of the next year, the companies must post on their website an electronic feedback form for Russian users, register a personal account on the Roskomnadzor website to interact with authorities, and install a recommended views counter. In addition, foreign entities must restrict access to information that violates Russian law.

