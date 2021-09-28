UrduPoint.com

Listing Of Frontier Foundry Steel

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:56 AM

Listing of Frontier Foundry Steel

From Left to Right (sitting): Farid Alam, CEO - AKD Securities, Aamir Irshad, Head - Corporate, Commercial & Investment Banking - HBL, Fayyaz Ahmad Jarral, CFO - FF Steel, Saad Ur Rahman Khan, Group Head - Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business - Bank Alfalah and Atif M. Khan, CEO - Alfalah CLSA.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2021) Frontier Foundry Steel (FF Steel), one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing steel manufacturers and Financial Advisory Consortium held a signing ceremony for the award of mandate for the upcoming listing of FF Steel on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).


A Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC), comprising of HBL, Bank Alfalah Limited, AKD Securities Limited, and Alfalah CLSA Securities Private Limited, has been engaged to advise the Company for listing at the local bourse.
Nauman Wazir, Chairman - FF Steel, Zarak K.

Khattak, CEO - FF Steel, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, Atif Bajwa, President & CEO - Bank Alfalah, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman - AKD Securities, Ali Ansari, Chairman – Alfalah CLSA, and other senior team members of the FAC were present at the ceremony.

The FAC together holds strong credentials with access to deep-rooted capital market investor base, both domestically and internationally.
Incorporated in 1986, FF Steel produces top quality Grade-60 steel bars having plants in Peshawar and Lahore and ranks amongst the top three rebar manufacturers in Pakistan.

The Company also intends to explore different opportunities in the South region. FF Steel, with its focus on achieving efficiency and capturing growth opportunities, has undertaken backward integration at its Lahore plant.

The Company has also heavily invested in its IT infrastructure and boasts state of the art ERP system.
Furthermore, FF Steel, due to its superior quality and strong brand value has already started exploring diversification into copper export business and steel bars export avenues regionally due to its favorable positioning (proximity to Central Asian countries), which can potentially unlock significant value for the Company in the future.


Commenting on the occasion, Nauman Wazir, Chairman - FF Steel said, “Over the past 3 decades, FF Steel has built strong foundations through its systems and policies, team and market penetration; I am confident of a prosperous and secure future of the Company and its stakeholders.

With the assistance of such a strong and professional FAC of HBL, BAFL, AKD and Alfalah CLSA, FF Steel will, Insha’Allah, be making a historic and one of the largest ever private sector IPOs in Pakistan”.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Business Company Superior Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Alfalah Limited Market Top Asia Bank Al-Falah Limited Habib Bank Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

15 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

24 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to ..

Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to host inaugural Gulf Coatings ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

35 minutes ago
 Zaidi lauds KPT for dredging 160,000 cubic meters ..

Zaidi lauds KPT for dredging 160,000 cubic meters since Jan 2021

4 minutes ago
 Three perished, 40 injured as bus overturns

Three perished, 40 injured as bus overturns

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.