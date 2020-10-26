UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNG Production In Russian Arctic To Reach 91Mln Tonnes In 2035 - Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

LNG Production in Russian Arctic to Reach 91Mln Tonnes in 2035 - Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Arctic in 2024 should reach 43 million tonnes per year, 64 million tonnes in 2030, and 91 million tonnes in 2035, according to the strategy for the development of Russia's Arctic zone of Russia and ensuring national security until 2035, approved by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The implementation of the strategy will allow reaching these targets from the 2018 level of 8.6 million tonnes of LNG.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Gas 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

28 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

28 minutes ago

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.