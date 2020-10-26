LNG Production in Russian Arctic to Reach 91Mln Tonnes in 2035 - Strategy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Arctic in 2024 should reach 43 million tonnes per year, 64 million tonnes in 2030, and 91 million tonnes in 2035, according to the strategy for the development of Russia's Arctic zone of Russia and ensuring national security until 2035, approved by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The implementation of the strategy will allow reaching these targets from the 2018 level of 8.6 million tonnes of LNG.