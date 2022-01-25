UrduPoint.com

Local POL Production Increase 4.72% In 5 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Local POL production increase 4.72% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 4.72 percent during the first five months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed positive growth include Jet Fuel Oil the production increased by 30.63 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-November (2021-22), the production of Kerosene Oil, Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Diesel Oil NOS, Lubricating Oil, Solvent Naptha, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other petroleum products witnessing increase of 12.43 percent, 5.95 percent, 2.05 percent, 43 percent, 36.59 percent, 20.66 percent, 8.60 percent and 26.54 percent respectively.

However, the production of Furnace Oil and Jute batching oil decreased by 4.43 percent and 11.68 percent respectively during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the production of POL products however witnessed a decrease of 5.50 percent during November 2021 as compared to the output of November 2020.

During the months under review, the production of Jet Fuel Oil increased by 38.

40 percent, Kerosene Oil 50.88 percent, Diesel Oil NOS by 170.32, Solvent Naptha by 20.53 percent, Petroleum Products NOS by 47.66 percent.

However, the production of Motor Spirits decreased by 4.08, high Speed Diesel by 10.19 percent, Furnace Oil by 18.66 percent, Lubricating Oil by 9.92 percent, Jute Batching Oil by 78.68 percent and LPG by 2.23 percent, the data added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first five months of financial year 2021-22 witnessed positive growth of 3.26 percent as compared to the output of the corresponding months of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 142.40 points during July-November 2021-22 against 137.90 points during July-November 2020-21, showing growth of 3.26 percent.

The highest increase of 2.71 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 0.28 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Boards of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.27 percent indices monitored by Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil November Gas 2020 Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

17 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

35 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

1 hour ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

1 hour ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.