London Stock Market Opens Higher After Delay

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :London's FTSE 100 shares index rebounded when it finally opened on Friday after a delay caused by an unspecified trading issue.

The benchmark index jumped 0.7 percent to 7,113.44 points when it finally opened at 0840 GMT, 100 minutes after its expected start.

Eurozone stock markets also recovered Friday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 up 1.1 percent to 11,534.66 points as the FTSE opened, while the Paris CAC 40 was showing a gain of 0.9 percent at 5,285.73.

The London Stock Exchange Group said it had been "investigating a potential trading services issue" that prevented the FTSE 100 and second-tier FTSE 250 indices from opening on time at 0700 GMT.

The FTSE 250 gained 0.4 percent when it finally began trading at 0835 GMT.

Such events are rare, with the last such delayed start in June last year, when the FTSE opened one hour late owing to a glitch.

World stock markets have endured another volatile week as US-Chian trade talk hopes fade and following economic data that pointed to a possible global recession.

