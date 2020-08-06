UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Posts Q2 Net Loss Of 1.5 Bn Euros As Virus Curtails Travel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Lufthansa posts Q2 net loss of 1.5 bn euros as virus curtails travel

Frankfurt am Main, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :German airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday it lost 1.5 billion Euros in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on travel.

"We are experiencing a caesura in global air traffic. We do not expect demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024," said Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr.

