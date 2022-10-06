UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Orders To Impose Ban On Price Increases In Belarus From October 6

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Lukashenko Orders to Impose Ban on Price Increases in Belarus From October 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered on Thursday to ban price increases in the country starting October 6.

On Thursday, the Belarusian president held a meeting with the economic bloc of the government, as well as the leaders of both houses of parliament.

"From the 6th (of October), any price increase is prohibited. It is forbidden! Starting today. Not from tomorrow, but from today. So that prices are not inflated during the day. Therefore, starting today price increases are prohibited," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Price October From Government

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

52 minutes ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

1 hour ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.