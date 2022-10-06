Lukashenko Orders to Impose Ban on Price Increases in Belarus From October 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered on Thursday to ban price increases in the country starting October 6.

On Thursday, the Belarusian president held a meeting with the economic bloc of the government, as well as the leaders of both houses of parliament.

"From the 6th (of October), any price increase is prohibited. It is forbidden! Starting today. Not from tomorrow, but from today. So that prices are not inflated during the day. Therefore, starting today price increases are prohibited," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.