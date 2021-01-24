UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says 'Terrorist Attack' Targets PDVSA Gas Pipeline In Anzoategui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

Maduro Says 'Terrorist Attack' Targets PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned the attack on a gas pipeline of the state-run oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) which has led to a major fire at the facilities in the northeastern state of Anzoategui.

"Today we suffered a terrorist attack on the eastern gas pipeline that caused a huge fire that at this time is already controlled by the workers of Petroleos de Venezuela," Maduro said during a Saturday address broadcast on YouTube.

According to the Venezuelan leader, nobody was killed or injured in the fire and PDVSA workers have already stopped the gas leak.

Maduro has repeatedly accused the US of organizing attacks on communications, energy, and oil and gas facilities in Venezuela. According to the president, western sanctions introduced against Venezuela and targeting the country's state-run oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries are an attempt to seize its foreign assets and prevent the firm from completing transactions.

