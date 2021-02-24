Malaysia wants to further increase trade ties with Pakistan: High Commissioner

High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim on Wednesday said that his country wanted to have greater bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to do trade in many items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim on Wednesday said that his country wanted to have greater bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to do trade in many items.

Food processing products of Pakistan have good scope to penetrate in Malaysian market, he said adding that lack of better connectivity between the private sectors of Malaysia and Pakistan was a hurdle in promoting bilateral trade up to the real potential of both countries that needed to be addressed.

Pakistani manufacturers should focus on products that have greater demand in the global market to improve exports, he said adding that private sectors of both countries should take full advantage of the Pak-Malaysia FTA to improve two-way trade volume.

He expressed these views while speaking as Chief Guest at a reception organized by Mian Arif Hussain, former Executive Member, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Kahuta Industrial Triangle, said a press release .

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pak-Malaysia bilateral trade was not reflective of the real potential of both countries and both should facilitate private sectors in promoting two-way trade.

He said that many Pakistani products including rice, wheat, mangoes, halal food, seafood, meat products, cutlery and sports goods, spices, handicrafts, light engineering goods, hospital and surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewelry could find a good market in Malaysia.

He called for the provision of missing facilities for the pharmaceuticals companies in Kahuta Industrial Triangle on priority basis to facilitate the growth of industrial activities and exports promotion.

Chairman Founder Group, Mian Akram Farid said that the government was keen to promote industrialization for economic stability. However, he urged that the government to focus on addressing the key issues of the industrial sector on urgent basis and develop all existing industrial estates on modern lines that would give a boost to industrial activities and improve exports. ��Mian Arif Hussain and others also spoke on the occasion and demanded the civic bodies to focus on carpeting of roads, restoration of street lights, supply of water and improve sewerage and drainage system in the Kahuta Industrial Triangle so that this industrial estate could play more effective role in industrialization and exports promotion.