Male Voters Dominating In Faisalabad For General Election 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:38 PM

The male voters are dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024 as they are 53.63 % of the electoral roll in the district whereas female voters contributed it up to 46.37 percent.

According to a spokesman of the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are total 5297,899 registered voters in Faisalabad district including 2841,085 males and 2456,814 females who would exercise their vote power to elect their favorite candidates for 10 national assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats here on Thursday (February 08, 2024).

Giving some details about age wise voters, he said that the registered voters from the age of 18 years to 25 years were 898,974 including 531,891 males and 367,083 females.

He said that the registered voters from the age of 26 years to 35 years are 1,360,249 including 732,532 males and 627,717 females.

Similarly, the number of registered voters from the age of 36 years to 45 years is 1,193,651 including 620,047 males and 573,604 females while the registered voters from the age of 46 years to 55 years are 773,836 including 398,976 males and 374,860 females.

The registered voters from the age of 56 years to 65 years are 543,102 including 288,271 males and 254,831 females whereas the number of registered voters from the age of above 65 years is 528,087 including 269,368 males and 258,719 females.

