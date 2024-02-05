Male Voters Dominating In Faisalabad For General Election 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:38 PM
The male voters are dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024 as they are 53.63 % of the electoral roll in the district whereas female voters contributed it up to 46.37 percent.
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The male voters are dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024 as they are 53.63 % of the electoral roll in the district whereas female voters contributed it up to 46.37 percent.
According to a spokesman of the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are total 5297,899 registered voters in Faisalabad district including 2841,085 males and 2456,814 females who would exercise their vote power to elect their favorite candidates for 10 national assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats here on Thursday (February 08, 2024).
Giving some details about age wise voters, he said that the registered voters from the age of 18 years to 25 years were 898,974 including 531,891 males and 367,083 females.
He said that the registered voters from the age of 26 years to 35 years are 1,360,249 including 732,532 males and 627,717 females.
Similarly, the number of registered voters from the age of 36 years to 45 years is 1,193,651 including 620,047 males and 573,604 females while the registered voters from the age of 46 years to 55 years are 773,836 including 398,976 males and 374,860 females.
The registered voters from the age of 56 years to 65 years are 543,102 including 288,271 males and 254,831 females whereas the number of registered voters from the age of above 65 years is 528,087 including 269,368 males and 258,719 females.
Recent Stories
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
Police flag marches for election security
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,200 to Rs.214,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
Asia markets mixed as blockbuster US jobs batter rate cut hopes3 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index up7 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1070 against USD Monday8 hours ago
-
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos, RRR cut26 minutes ago
-
Asia markets take a hit as blockbuster US jobs batter rate cut hopes26 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 202411 hours ago
-
LCCI concerned over increase in power tariff23 hours ago
-
CTI handlooms can produce carpets, other products1 day ago
-
Korea to provide seed potato to Pakistan for producing virus-free seed1 day ago