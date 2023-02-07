Mali Seeks to Strengthen Economic Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Mali wants to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia and strengthen partnership with Moscow, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Tuesday.

"We also want to strengthen the economic component of our relations.

We welcome the decision to strengthen relations between Moscow and Bamako ” this Bamako-Moscow axis should be strengthened," Diop said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Bamako.