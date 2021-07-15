UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mango To Undergo First IPM Model To Meet Int'l Market Demand

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:14 PM

Mango to undergo first IPM model to meet int'l market demand

Secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel has directed agriculture scientists and extension officials to develop an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model for mango and make friendly pests' help available to the King of Fruits to meet international market demands for its bulk export and to attract higher foreign exchange earnings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel has directed agriculture scientists and extension officials to develop an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model for mango and make friendly pests' help available to the King of Fruits to meet international market demands for its bulk export and to attract higher foreign exchange earnings.

"We need to shift from traditional practice of relying on pesticides to kill mango enemy pests to IMP model if we want to increase mango exports," Saqib said in a meeting chaired other day to discuss an IMP model for mango crop.

He said, mango was the identity of south Punjab and a potent source of foreign exchange earnings adding that farmers need to employ modern technology and adopt new methods keeping in view the market demand and weather conditions.

He ordered officials to come up with an IPM model for mango at the earliest with details of cultural, mechanical and biological control of pests and with recommendations of least possible application of pesticides.

He said that pesticides not only disturb the eco-system but also compromise quality of fruit and develop resistance among the enemy pests.

He said that scientists should identify mango friendly pests and make them part of the IPM manual.

He said that scientists should also recommend alternate to chemical fertilizers and officials should discourage application of pesticides to control pests or any diseases.

He directed director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Abdul Ghaffar Grewal to ensure 100 per cent completion of trimming in mango orchards after completion of harvest.

He said that mulching was an important practice to keep the soil temperature and moisture under control. He asked extension officials to extend advisory to farmers in time to extract real benefits.

Saqib identified Japan and China as the big markets for Pakistani mango and directed scientists and officials to ensure that mango production should meet demands of these markets.

He said that mango demonstration plots would be developed under IPM model next year. He said that such mango varieties be recommended for sowing that give high yield and are in great demand in the international markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology Exchange Exports Punjab China Agriculture Mango Japan Saqib Ali Market From

Recent Stories

Microsoft May Return Famous 'Clippy' Assistant as ..

57 seconds ago

Turkish embassy mark's 5th anniversary of failed c ..

1 minute ago

100 screens installed at Grand Holy Mosque to guid ..

1 minute ago

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attack in Moscow

6 minutes ago

Nigeria Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine for Us ..

6 minutes ago

Serbia Condemns Kosovar Media Allegations of Mass ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.