UrduPoint.com

McDonald's To Pay 1.25 Billion Euros To Settle French Tax Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

McDonald's to pay 1.25 billion euros to settle French tax case

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :McDonald's will pay 1.25 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) in France to avoid a legal case over tax evasion between 2009 and 2020, under an agreement approved Thursday by a Paris court.

Judge Stephane Noel confirmed the second-biggest tax settlement in French history, made up of a 508-million-euro fine and 737 million euros in back taxes already agreed in May, years after McDonald's was accused of reporting artificially low profits to reduce its tax bill.

"On condition of payment of the fine, the validation of the agreement means the end of the prosecution," chief financial prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert said in a statement.

Hailing the fine as the "maximum amount possible" under such a deal, he added that McDonald's would pay "2.5 times the amount of tax avoided".

Investigators had since 2014 been probing whether fees paid by McDonald's French operation to its European parent company in Luxembourg for use of the chain's brand in fact served to artificially slash its profits.

These let the company "soak up a large amount of the profits made by restaurants in France," judge Noel said.

A source familiar with the case told AFP this week that such practices within the same group are "used exclusively to avoid taxes".

They added that the brand fees "could double" from one McDonald's branch to the next "without any justification at all, which made it possible to prove that it was done 'exclusively' for tax reasons".

Prosecutors had opened an official probe in 2016 after union officials reported the company for covering up tax evasion.

In a statement, McDonald's said it had already paid 2.2 billion euros in taxes over the period in question.

"This agreement ends a tax case and a judicial investigation without acknowledging fault," the company added.

"McDonald's France is working proactively with French tax authorities to agree the current and future level of brand and knowhow fees," it said.

France's biggest-ever tax fine dates to 2020, when aircraft builder Airbus had to cough up 2.1 billion euros.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Company Fine Paris Luxembourg Same May 2016 2020 All From Agreement Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

18 minutes ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

1 hour ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.