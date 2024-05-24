Means Of Production Prices Mixed In China
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered mixed prices in mid-May compared with early May, official data showed Friday.
Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 24 reported higher prices in the period, 19 saw price declines, and seven recorded an unchanged price, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
During this period, hog prices went up 2 percent, the NBS data revealed.
These figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.
