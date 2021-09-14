UrduPoint.com

Mexican Economy To Fully Recover From Coronavirus Pandemic In 2022 - Finance Secretary

Tue 14th September 2021

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Mexico's economy will fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, Finance Secretary Rogelio Ramirez de la O said in a speech in the Senate.

"As of the second quarter of 2021, the GDP recovery has already reached 97.

9% of the level observed in the fourth quarter of 2019... We estimate that the Mexican economy will fully recover in the first few months of 2022," he said.

According to the Finance Secretariat forecasts, GDP growth in the country in 2022 will amount to 4.1 percent, with annual inflation reaching 3.4 percent.

