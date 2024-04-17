Open Menu

Minister Stresses Local Sugar Supply For Public Welfare

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Minister stresses local sugar supply for public welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday emphasized the importance of prioritizing the local demand for sugar over exports.

Recognizing the direct impact of rising sugar prices on the public, the minister highlighted the need to ensure an adequate supply to meet local needs before considering export options as a means to earn foreign reserves.

The minister said while chairing a meeting of the Sugar Advisory board (SAB) to review overall stock position of the sugar in crushing season 2023-24, said a news release.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry.

Among others federal government officials, representatives from provinces, and representatives from the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) also attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to evaluate proposal submitted by Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association to export surplus stock of sugar available in the country after meeting local consumption needs.

It was suggested to link export with sugar price stability in the local market.

Government and Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association to devise a mechanism where by price stability of sugar will be ensured before exporting surplus stock produced in the country.

The provinces and PSMA would ensure smooth supply of commodity in the domestic market and the price stability till start of next crushing season.

It was agreed to seek authenticated data on available sugar stocks, including expected sugar production from beet, and recommendations regarding export from provinces before taking any final decision on the export of sugar.

The forum will again review the data in next meeting before recommending export of this essential food commodity, which may have any adverse impact on domestic price and food inflation, particularly on low-income segments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Price May Stocks Market Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

13 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

13 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

13 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

13 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

13 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

13 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

13 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business