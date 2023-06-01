Minister, WB officials discuss establishment of RDC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil held a meeting with the Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil held a meeting with the Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine here on Thursday.

The minister and the top official of the World Bank discussed the commercial and economic development activities in the province and the support provided by the international financial institution in this regard.

During the meeting, President of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCSTI), Salman Elahi, Chairman, Finance Committee Khalid Farooq, former President of the Chamber Shakeel Saraf, Principal of the Centre of Excellence in Technical Education Hayatabad Dr. Hazrat Hussain and officials of the World Bank were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister informed the official of the World Bank about the problems faced by the entrepreneurs in the province and the overall situation of the province and asked that the World Bank should include the views of the business community in its upcoming financial support projects.

He also discussed matters relating to the establishment of proposed Research and Development Centre (RDC) to be set up in the Industries Department with the World Bank officials and apprised him of its aims and objectives.

The provincial minister said that the centre will be very help attract foreign and domestic direct investment to the province and asked the World Bank to provide technical and technical assistance to the technical training system to prepare manpower in line with the requirements of the modern world.

The Country Director World Bank assured that he will be in touch with them in the future to provide possible support in the mentioned sectors of the province.