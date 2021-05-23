UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Phone Imports Increase 63.98pc To $1684m

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Mobile phone imports increase 63.98pc to $1684m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 63.98 percent during the first ten months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $1684.988 million during July-April (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $1027.585 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 63.98 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also rose by 212.

88 percent during the month of April 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobile into the country during April 2021 were recorded at $148.991 million against the exports of $47.619 million in April 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed decrease of 33.64 percent during April 2021, as compared to the imports of US $224.503 million during March 2021, according to the data.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Mobile Same March April 2020 Million

Recent Stories

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

56 minutes ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: New business ownership rule to open f ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.