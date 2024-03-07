Open Menu

MoEA Hosts International Banking Courses

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 11:34 PM

MoEA hosts international banking courses

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) on Thursday hosted the the International Commercial Banking Course and the International Central Banking Course, alongside representatives from the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) on Thursday hosted the the International Commercial Banking Course and the International Central Banking Course, alongside representatives from the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF).

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs chaired the event. The session facilitated dynamic discussions and the exchange of innovative ideas, said a news release.

Economic Affairs Division elucidated the working of the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP) and outlined the objectives of the courses, emphasizing the significance of international cooperation in banking education and practice.

Additionally, it was highlighted that MoEA is facilitating 85 friendly countries by providing trainings in various short-term courses to professionals, including railways, banking, postal services, and english language proficiency.

Meanwhile, MoEA is extending its support to over 50 countries by providing long-term courses for students in fields such as medicine, D-pharmacy, and engineering.

MoEA also shared success stories from its training initiatives, highlighting that alumni of these programs are now serving in key positions within their respective organizations and countries.

These accomplishments underscore the effectiveness and impact of the training programs in building capacity and fostering professional development.

Secretary MoEA expressed its commitment to expanding these training opportunities into new disciplines, aiming to further enhance skills and knowledge exchange among international participants.

The International Participants from Algeria, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Iran, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uganda, and Vietnam offered invaluable suggestions and insights garnered from their extensive experience in commercial and central banking sectors.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for orchestrating a meticulously planned and impactful training, one Azerbaijani participant remarked, “This is my first visit to Pakistan for such training, and I must say, it surpasses my experiences in Europe and elsewhere.”

Expressing their gratitude, all participants and representatives from NIBAF commended the warm reception and the opportunity to engage with Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Their positive feedback underscores the success of the meeting in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders in the banking industry.

The Secretary MoEA commended NIBAF for its efforts in organizing and the training.

He expressed delight in hosting esteemed participants and NIBAF representatives, highlighting their contributions in shaping the courses’ outcomes and reinforcing the commitment to excellence in banking education.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange Iran Education Sri Lanka Europe Visit Azerbaijan Algeria Tajikistan Cambodia Maldives Vietnam Uganda Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

2 minutes ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

4 minutes ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

4 minutes ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

4 minutes ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

4 minutes ago
Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefir ..

Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifi ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifikar Ali Bhutto as "National De ..

24 minutes ago
 ICP implements stringent security measures in Isla ..

ICP implements stringent security measures in Islamabad

24 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

43 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business