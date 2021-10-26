Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Dutch Company Vitol

Moldova has signed a contract for a trial purchase of 1 million cubic meters of gas from Dutch company Vitol, the government's public property agency said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Moldova has signed a contract for a trial purchase of 1 million cubic meters of gas from Dutch company Vitol, the government's public property agency said on Tuesday.

"One of the three largest suppliers of petroleum products in the world, Dutch company Vitol, won the tender announced by Energocom for the purchase of one million cubic meters of natural gas," the agency said.