Moldovan Prime Minister Calls For Boosting Trade, Economic Cooperation Within CIS - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:47 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu has, during an ordinary meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government held online, called for stepping up the commercial and trade cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) through the wider application of the free trade agreement, the Moldovan government said on Friday in a press release.

"Ion Chicu noted that there were opportunities to boost and diversify the commercial and economic cooperation between the CIS member states, by enforcing, to a greater extent, the Free Trade Agreement within the CIS," the press release said.

According to the prime minister, the Moldovan cabinet is planning to invest in restoring the national road infrastructure and modernizing energy infrastructure facilities to "create maximally attractive conditions for investors and industrialize the country's economy," the press release added.

As of now, Moldova has signed free trade agreements with 43 countries the European Union, the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA), GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, CIS and Turkey that serve as a way of access to a market of about 880 million consumers, the government said.

