Moscow, Minsk Sign Deal on Belarusian Oil Products Export Through Russian Ports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russia and Belarus signed on Friday an intergovernmental agreement on Belarusian oil products export through Russian sea ports, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday from the signing ceremony.

The document was signed in Moscow by Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexey Avramenko.

Under the agreement, Belarusian enterprises will be allowed to export 9.8 million tonnes of oil products, such as petroleum residue and gasoline, through Russia's Baltic ports from 2021-2023.

"The agreement is signed for three years, but it is in fact unlimited, as automatic prolongation is envisioned. Russian ports can handle transshipment of Belarusian oil products in the amount of 9.8 million tonnes," Savelyev said.