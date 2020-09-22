Moscow Moved Up in Global Innovation Index by 25 Positions Over 3 Years

Moscow has improved its position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) by 25 places since 2017 and now ranks 32 in the 2020 list, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov said on Tuesday

Earlier in September, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Cornell University, and INSEAD business school released the GII ranking, which outlines details on each countries' and cities' innovation performance, taking into consideration, among other factors, political environments, education and infrastructure.

"In 2020, Moscow ranked 32nd in the list of the world's 100 leading innovation clusters, according to the Global Innovation Index.

The ranking of innovation clusters has been published since 2017, the capital has since improved its positions by 25 points," Efimov said, as quoted by the press service.

According to the official, the improvement was possible thanks to systematic measures to support the development of innovative companies and projects, including subsidies, training, business incubators and partnerships between businesses and the scientific sector.

Innovation clusters include both cities and agglomerations. The top 5 innovation clusters in 2020 included Tokyo-Yokohama, Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou, Seoul, Beijing and San Jose-San Francisco.