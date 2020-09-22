UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Moved Up In Global Innovation Index By 25 Positions Over 3 Years

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:46 PM

Moscow Moved Up in Global Innovation Index by 25 Positions Over 3 Years

Moscow has improved its position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) by 25 places since 2017 and now ranks 32 in the 2020 list, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Moscow has improved its position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) by 25 places since 2017 and now ranks 32 in the 2020 list, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in September, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Cornell University, and INSEAD business school released the GII ranking, which outlines details on each countries' and cities' innovation performance, taking into consideration, among other factors, political environments, education and infrastructure.

"In 2020, Moscow ranked 32nd in the list of the world's 100 leading innovation clusters, according to the Global Innovation Index.

The ranking of innovation clusters has been published since 2017, the capital has since improved its positions by 25 points," Efimov said, as quoted by the press service.

According to the official, the improvement was possible thanks to systematic measures to support the development of innovative companies and projects, including subsidies, training, business incubators and partnerships between businesses and the scientific sector.

Innovation clusters include both cities and agglomerations. The top 5 innovation clusters in 2020 included Tokyo-Yokohama, Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou, Seoul, Beijing and San Jose-San Francisco.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Education Moscow Beijing San Vladimir Putin Seoul September 2017 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Belarus Still Interested in Joining Construction o ..

1 minute ago

Govt approves establishment of 3 border markets: A ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom amid firi ..

1 minute ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi monarch on Nationa ..

18 minutes ago

Media is best tool for spreading awareness on cybe ..

10 minutes ago

First Hazara DRC conference held, aimd to address ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.