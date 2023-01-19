Moscow Says Ready to Participate in Joint Oil Field Development Projects in Turkmenistan

Russian oil companies are ready to participate in joint projects to develop oil fields in Turkmenistan, the Russian Government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian oil companies are ready to participate in joint projects to develop oil fields in Turkmenistan, the Russian Government said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister for oil and gas Shahym Abdrahmanov and discussed cooperation in the spheres of oil and gas, electric power, renewable energy, and peaceful nuclear energy.

"Oil companies are ready to participate in joint projects to develop fields in Turkmenistan," the statement read.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the field of oil and gas supplies, construction of gas infrastructure, and the maintenance of ecological safety in the Caspian Sea.

"Moscow and Ashgabat are ready to further expand cooperation on the basis of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests," Novak said, adding that Russia and Turkmenistan are long standing partners.