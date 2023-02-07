NA body directs FBR to pay remaining amount deducted from account of Naulong Dam

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Tuesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to pay remaining amount deducted from the account of Naulong Dam

The committee which met with Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur in the Chair was informed that FBR deducted Rs 1916 million from account of Naulong Dam in 2018-19. The amount was actually granted for construction of the dam through PSDP.

Due to the deduction the Naulong Dam could not be constructed. So, different fora directed FBR to repay the said amount.

The Chairman, FBR in a previous meeting of the Standing Committee informed that the amount is being paid to WAPDA and necessary documentation has also been completed.

The Ministry of Water Resources informed that Rs. 1270 million has been paid back to WAPDA but rest of the amount is yet to be paid. So, the Standing Committee directed that the remaining amount may also be paid to WAPDA, forthwith.

The committee also directed that the Chairman FBR should attend the next meeting in person and submit the compliance report.

The Standing Committee was informed that distribution of Indus water is made under the supervision of Indus River System Authority (IRSA). But Balochistan is not receiving its due shares since long.

The representative of Sindh informed that they have a technical problem at Sukkur because they cannot release water from Sukkur unless a certain level of water is achieved.

As well as Guddu is concerned, they release water at Guddu. But they do not receive the due share of water at Guddu.

The Standing Committee was informed by IRSA that there are two solutions; one is for short term and the other is for long term. According to the short term solution it was suggested that staff of Irrigation Departments of Sindh and Punjab should sit at Panj Nand, Taunsa and Guddu on reciprocal basis and they should report the discharge of water and its measurement jointly.

Moreover, the reports may also be verified on actual measurement basis from time to time. Whereas, for long run, a Telemetry System is being placed at seven points which shall be helpful for accurate measurement of water discharge.

The Standing Committee was of the view that it is an old issue and it should be addressed by the IRSA, forthwith. So, IRSA should submit a written report to address the issue permanently. Moreover, the Standing Committee directed that installation of telemetry system should be made rapidly.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly MNAs Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman and Members, IRSA and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, IRSA, Irrigation Departments, KW&SB and WAPDA.