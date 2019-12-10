Naftogaz CEO Says No Gas Agreements Reached With Russia in Paris at Normandy Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev says Moscow and Kiev did not reach any agreements on gas during the Normandy talks in Paris on Monday.

Late on Monday, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko told journalists that the gas talks held on the margins of the Normandy Four summit were "constructive" and that the sides "agreed to continue negotiations.

According to Vitrenko, Naftogaz also voiced its determination on Monday to stick to its arbitration demands.

"As far as I know, this topic [gas] was not brought up, so far, no agreements have been reached," Naftogaz CEO Kobolyev announced on ICTV in the early hours of Tuesday.

He added that Ukraine was ready to sign a new transit contract with Russia's Gazprom.