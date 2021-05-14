UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Invests $105Mln In Small Business Technology Development - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

NASA Invests $105Mln in Small Business Technology Development - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Awards totaling $105 million to 127 small technology firms will help bring projects useful for space exploration to market, NASA said.

"These small businesses received Phase I awards towards the onset of the global pandemic and persevered through it to evolve promising up-and-coming technology solutions," Associate NASA Administrator Jim Reuter said in a press release on Thursday. "New Phase II awards to 127 US small businesses that will help them move their innovations to market."

Recipients of grants from the $105 million disbursement include InnoSys Inc.

, a woman-owned small business in the state of Utah that developed a concept for a camera that can operate in extremely high temperatures - perhaps even on Venus where surface temperature can reach 900 degrees Fahrenheit, the release said.

The program by NASA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program offers additional funding opportunities for small businesses if their Phase II work proves successful, helping them find customers outside the agency, according to the release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Market From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

1 hour ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

1 hour ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

7 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.