NATO Monitors Situation In Baltic Sea After Nord Stream Accidents - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 10:50 PM

NATO is monitoring the situation in the Baltic Sea after accidents on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems and exchanging data with allies, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) NATO is monitoring the situation in the Baltic Sea after accidents on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems and exchanging data with allies, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday.

"We follow with great concern the reports form the Baltic sea where we see the leakages from both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, this is something that we monitor closely from NATO we are in close contact with NATO allies involved," Stoltenberg said in his opening remarks in a meeting of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.

