UrduPoint.com

NATO Mulls Spain-Germany Gas Link To Reduce EU's Reliance On Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

NATO Mulls Spain-Germany Gas Link to Reduce EU's Reliance on Russia - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) NATO wants there to be a new gas interconnector built between Spain and Germany in order to reduce Europe's energy dependence on Russia, a Spanish daily reported Sunday.

Sources told La Vanguardia that the new pipeline would help pump Algerian natural gas and liquefied natural gas stored in Spain and Portugal to consumers in Central Europe.

The military alliance is also considering reviving the Midi-Catalonia Pipeline, also known as MidCat. National regulators rejected the French-Spanish interconnector as unfeasible three years ago.

The European Union relies on Russia for about 40% of natural gas imports. EU policymakers have been hard-pressed to find alternatives to Russian supplies by the United States. Washington has imposed sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would carry gas to Germany bypassing Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington European Union Germany Nord Alliance Spain Portugal United States Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

19 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>