Negotiations With IMF Still Continuing: Muzammil Aslam

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Negotiations with IMF still continuing: Muzammil Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were still continuing, said Muzammil Aslam, Spokesperson of Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.

In a tweet on Saturday, the spokesperson said that a comprehensive statement would be issued when the negotiations conclude.

He said that spreading news about the failure of Pakistan-IMF Talks was not correct, adding that the news being circulated by media was not representing stance of the finance ministry.

